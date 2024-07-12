NH man facing assault charges after unresponsive baby boy flown to Boston hospital, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A baby was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after being beaten by a New Hampshire man on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

37-year-old Jesse Warren is charged with felony first-degree assault on a child under the age of 13, second-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

On July 7 at 3 p.m., Manchester Police say an unresponsive baby boy was brought to Eliot Hospital. Medical staff at the hospital reportedly found bruising on the baby’s face and head and determined the infant suffered significant head trauma.

The child was then airlifted to a Boston Hospital due to the serious nature of the injuries, according to police. The baby’s condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives determined Warren was in care of the child at the time of the injury.

On Thursday, officers went to Warren’s Manchester residence and arrested him without incident, according to police.

He was placed on preventative detention pending a court hearing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

