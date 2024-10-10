Driver dies after being thrown from car during rollover crash, NH police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a deadly rollover in Manchester on Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to the area of the Exit 6 onramp on I-93 southbound around 9:45 p.m. for a crash found a 2019 Toyota RAV4 had sustained serious damage, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Investigators say the RAV4 veered off the right side of the road and entered the Exit 6 onramp before flipping over several times. During the rollover, officials say the driver, the sole occupant in the car, was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Their identity is not being released at this time until the next of kin is notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

