Donations pour in for a 90-year-old NH vet taking care of his sick wife

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Donald, who declined to tell us his last name, is a 90-year-old Air Force vet from Manchester, New Hampshire.

He was stunned by a $1,300 gift given to him while he was trying to pawn jewelry to take care of his sick wife.

“I was flabbergasted. I didn’t know what to think. I was awestruck,” said Donald.

Donald spoke to Boston 25 News and is still amazed by that generosity. All of it was inspired by Jenelle Marie who works at U.S. Gold and Pawn.

“I saw he was struggling, a cute little 90-year-old veteran,” said Marie.

She talked to the owner of the pawn shop who stopped taking interest on the jewelry to help Donald.

“We knew he had fallen on hard times and he’s a veteran, you know, so we had to take care of him,” said Jay.

But their kindness didn’t stop there.

Manchester NH veteran helped

“And I wanted to do a little more so I started a GoFundMe,” said Marie.

That raised the $1,300 to help pay an increase in Donald’s rent that’s left him scrambling.

“I know you’re struggling, and I know you’re trying to take care of your wife and I appreciate your service,” she said.

After posting this video it went viral and donations started pouring in.

“And next thing you know there’s the people all over the world reaching out with well wishes and donations for Donald,” said Marie.

The GoFundMe page has generated close to its $400,000 dollar goal.

“In my wildest dreams I could never have considered something like this, it’s incredible,” said Donald.

And because of it, Donald says a great weight’s been lifted from his shoulders.

“I cannot believe there are so many kind-hearted warm-hearted people out there. They’re so generous. It restores your faith in humanity,” he said.

Donald is looking for an apartment now for him and his wife and thanks to everyone’s generosity, he’s in a much better place to take care of her.

All thanks to an act of love, that prompted an act of kindness which led to heart-felt generosity from people around the world.

Manchester NH veteran helped

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group