Deadly explosion in NH town under investigation

WEARE, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a deadly explosion at a New Hampshire business that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of Haynes Mulch at 21 B and B Lane for a report of an explosion found a deceased person inside the building, according to Weare Police.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. An autopsy will take place at the New Hampshire State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

