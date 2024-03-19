Highway takeover: Drivers react after video shows more than 100 bikers snarling traffic in Boston

BOSTON — More than 100 bikers were seen in a stunning video snarling traffic on the Expressway in Boston over the weekend.

Bicyclists and motorscooter riders infiltrated traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 93 near the Albany Street on-ramp around 2:30 p.m. on busy St. Patrick’s Day, a video released by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation showed.

Drivers told Boston 25 News that they’ve experienced this type of reckless behavior before.

“Sometimes when they pass cars and you’re on the highway or you’re driving, they like to zoom by or have a little fun or test you when you’re driving,” Eddie Cotton, who often drives in Boston, said.

In the MassDOT video, drivers can be seen braking to avoid hitting the caravan of bikers on two lanes of the Expressway.

“Sometimes you don’t see them. I don’t want them to be hurt. I want them to be safe. I wouldn’t want to hit anybody,” Cotton added.

State police say authorities have not made contact with any of the riders who ventured out onto the highway and put themselves and others at risk.

It’s unclear if police are looking to pursue charges or citations at this time.

