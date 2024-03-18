WATCH: Video shows more than a hundred bikers halt traffic on Boston’s Expressway

BOSTON — Video from MassDOT shows more than a hundred bikers causing a standstill in traffic Sunday afternoon.

The caravan of riders was seen taking up several lanes of traffic near the Albany Street on-ramp around 2:30 p.m.

WATCH: Hundreds of bikers halt traffic on Boston’s Expressway

Boston 25 has contacted Massachusetts State Police and MassDOT to see if they are investigating the incident.

No additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group