Fallen Billerica police sergeant killed in construction accident to be honored during Sunday vigil

BILLERICA, Mass — Fallen Billerica police Sergeant Ian Taylor will be honored in a vigil on Sunday evening.

Sgt. Taylor was killed on Friday following a construction accident at the intersection of Boston Road and Pollard Road in Billerica.

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said that Sgt. Taylor will be honored in the courtyard of Billerica Memorial High School at 35 River St., from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The vigil is open to the public and anyone wishing to celebrate the life of Sgt. Taylor is welcome to attend. Parking will be available at the high school.

Sgt. Taylor was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and had been with the department since 2011.

Taylor, 49, was helping move a large tractor-trailer at a roadside construction site at the intersection of Boston Road and Pollard Road when he was struck by an excavator around 2:00 p.m.

“He’s an unbelievable police officer. We were lucky to have him and have him work with us,” Frost said. “Sergeant Taylor has done a lot for the community of Billerica and this region.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the investigation into the incident by the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is in its early stages.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

