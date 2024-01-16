Highest snow totals from Tuesday’s storm expected west of Boston

WORCESTER, Mass. — The highest snow totals from Tuesday’s storm are expected in communities west of Boston.

In Worcester, secondary roads were snow-covered and slick as the snowfall ramped up early Tuesday.

Up to 6 inches of snow is possible in central Massachusetts, where a winter weather advisory was in effect until 7 p.m.

MassDOT said it had 1,311 pieces of equipment deployed to clear ice and snow as wet, snow and slush-covered roads slowed drivers.

Worcester Public Schools canceled classes due to the snow.

