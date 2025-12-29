High wind warnings, advisories issued in Mass. due to potentially damaging gusts

DEDHAM, Mass. — High wind warnings and advisories have been issued across Massachusetts ahead of the arrival of potentially damaging gusts that could cause power outages.

Northern Worcester, Northern Middlesex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties are all under a high wind warning from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusts up to 60 mph are possible in those areas.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS wrote in the warning. “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”

High winds warnings Massachusetts (National Weather Service)

The rest of the state, including Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties, is under a high wind advisory from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in those areas.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and some power outages may result,” the NWS wrote in the advisory.

Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire counties are under an advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

