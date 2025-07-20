Here are the sweetest deals for National Ice Cream Day

BOSTON — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, giving you the chance to satiate your sweet tooth.

In celebration of the holiday, several local stores are hosting offers.

Here’s the best steals and deals we could find:

Stop & Shop is giving away a FREE 1.5-quart container of Stop & Shop brand ice cream to customers who check in at its in-store Savings Station kiosks on Sunday, while supplies last.

is giving away a FREE 1.5-quart container of Stop & Shop brand ice cream to customers who check in at its in-store Savings Station kiosks on Sunday, while supplies last. Insomnia Cookies is giving customers lovers a FREE cup of ice cream with any purchase (no minimum purchase required), on Sunday.

is giving customers lovers a FREE cup of ice cream with any purchase (no minimum purchase required), on Sunday. Baskin-Robbins is offering rewards members $5 off orders of $20+ in the Baskin-Robbins App, online, in-shop and through their preferred third-party delivery partner starting on Sunday through July 26.

is offering rewards members $5 off orders of $20+ in the Baskin-Robbins App, online, in-shop and through their preferred third-party delivery partner starting on Sunday through July 26. Dairy Queen customers can treat themselves to a free Dilly® Bar with any order of one dollar or more, available exclusively through the DQ® App or website.

customers can treat themselves to a free Dilly® Bar with any order of one dollar or more, available exclusively through the DQ® App or website. Burger King is offering one free soft serve to Royal Perks rewards members who spend at least $1 on July 20.

is offering one free soft serve to Royal Perks rewards members who spend at least $1 on July 20. Wendy’s is giving customers a free small frosty with any purchase. This offer can be redeemed in the Wendy’s app by rewards members.

is giving customers a free small frosty with any purchase. This offer can be redeemed in the Wendy’s app by rewards members. Cold Stone Creamery is serving up a variety of deals, which can be found on their Instagram page.

