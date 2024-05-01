Heavy police presence in Easton neighborhood amid active investigation

EASTON, Mass. — There is a heavy police presence in a neighborhood in Easton on Wednesday afternoon due to an active and ongoing investigation.

The investigation is unfolding in the area of 100 Summer Street, according to the Easton Police Department.

“Residents should expect to see a presence of uniformed officers and investigators for the next several hours,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police noted that there is currently no danger to the public.

Additional details on the nature of the investigation weren’t immediately available.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

