Heavily armed officers, K9 teams swarm Lawrence neighborhood amid active investigation

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Many heavily armed officers and K9 teams swarmed a neighborhood in Lawrence amid an active investigation in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Rifle-wielding officers wearing body armor were spotted knocking on doors and entering homes in the area of Saunders Street.

Video from the scene showed police officers from Haverhill and Lawrence, as well as Massachusetts State Police troopers, scouring the neighborhood.

A Boston 25 photographer captured video of Lawrence officers speaking with at least one person who was placed in the back of a cruiser. Curious neighborhood residents were also seen mingling in the street.

Dozens of emergency vehicles have blocked off the area to traffic as the investigation unfolds.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the large law enforcement response.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more about the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

