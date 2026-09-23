Heading to Salem? MBTA adding extra weekend train service in October

SALEM, Mass. — The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services announced that they will operate extra Commuter Rail service trains to and from Salem every weekend in October.

Extra trains will be running during peak times on the Newburyport/ Rockport Commuter Rail Line.

The increase in service will help accommodate visitors to Salem for the Haunted Happenings events.

Over 111,000 passengers rode the train to Salem during October weekends in 2025.

Full-sized bicycles and scooters are not allowed on any weekend trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line.

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