Hazmat teams respond to ammonia leak at Raynham ice rink

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Members of the Raynham Fire Department, alongside hazardous materials crews, responded to a local ice rink for an ammonia leak.

Around 1:50 PM on Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to 1568 Broadway, also known as the Raynham IcePlex, for a fire alarm. Once there, crews found an activated smoke detector in the mechanical room.

As fire crews worked their way through the building, they noticed a flashing ammonia alarm beacon, prompting the fire department to request the hazmat team.

“A Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division team responded as part of a Tier 2 hazardous materials response,” Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said. “Crews detected elevated ammonia levels in the mechanical area during initial readings.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the rink remains closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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