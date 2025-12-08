Haymakers for Hope celebrates 15 Years of fighting cancer with Rock-N-Rumble charity boxing event

DEDHAM, Mass. — Fighting cancer with boxing gloves and big hearts — that’s the mission behind Haymakers for Hope, which has been raising funds and awareness in Boston for 15 years.

The nonprofit is back for its 15th Annual Rock-N-Rumble charity boxing event, bringing together amateur fighters and supporters to raise money for cancer research and patient care.

Boston 25 News spoke with Julie Kelly and Andrew Myerson, co-founders of Haymakers for Hope, about the organization’s impact and what makes this year’s event special.

The event pairs everyday people with professional trainers, giving them months to prepare for a sanctioned boxing match — all while fundraising for cancer-related charities. Since its founding, Haymakers for Hope has raised millions of dollars to support cancer research and treatment programs.

For more information on tickets, donations, or how to get involved, visit haymakersforhope.org.

