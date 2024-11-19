Haverhill woman charged in connection with string of Groveland package thefts

A Haverhill woman is facing larceny charges in connection with a series of package thefts in Groveland, police announced Tuesday.

Groveland police were made aware that a woman was seen stealing multiple packages around town on Monday.

Police say the woman had been following a delivery truck and stealing the packages off the resident’s doorstep after the packages had been delivered.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Haverhill woman was identified within 24 hours, according to police.

She is being summonsed to Haverhill District Court and will face four counts of larceny charges.

“This was great work by Det. Orsillo and Det. Sgt. Sindoni in acting quickly to get great results on this case,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen in a statement. “The assistance from Haverhill was significant in solving this crime. We greatly value our collaboration with Haverhill Police today and every day, and we are thankful to have them benefitting our Department.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

