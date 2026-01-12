Haverhill teen charged with shooting and killing Lawrence man back in September

LAWRENCE, MASS. — A Haverhill teen has been charged with the September murder of a Lawrence man.

On Monday, 18-year-old Hector Mota was charged with the shooting death of Hector Delrosario, 27 of Lawrence.

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, Delrosario was pronounced deceased on scene at 154 Essex Street.

Mota was arraigned today in Lawrence District Court.

He was also charged and arraigned on one count of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.

Delrosario is currently being held without bail, and his next court appearance is in February.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

