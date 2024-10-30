Haverhill school committee member accused of groping teen outside convenience store

HAVERHILL, Mass — A member of the Haverhill school committee is facing charges of assault and battery on a teen, according to documents filed in Haverhill District Court.

Cheryl Ferguson was arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery aged 14 or older after she was arrested for allegedly groping a costumed teen outside a 7-Eleven Tuesday night.

According to a filed police report, the mother of a teenage boy told police her son was standing outside the convenience store on Dudley Street around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday while wearing a Halloween mask when Ferguson allegedly walked up to him and groped his buttocks.

Ferguson allegedly went into 7-Eleven before once again exiting and touching the teen’s chest, remarking “Oh you have nipples.” The teen allegedly told Ferguson to walk away who responded by calling him a “creep.”

Police say the teen then went home and recounted the incident to his mother.

When police responded to her home, Ferguson told officers she was at the 7-Eleven to play Keno and that when she left she poked the teen’s chest while commenting “You’re scary.” Ferguson was then placed under arrest.

After being arraigned Tuesday, Ferguson was released on personal recognizance Wednesday and ordered to stay away from the teen or any other persons under the age of 16. She was ordered to wear a GPS-tracking device and operate under a curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

According to the Haverhill Public School’s website and information from the police report, Ferguson serves on the school committee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group