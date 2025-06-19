Have you seen him? Manchester police asking for public help in search for missing man

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

24-year-old Cody Earnest of Manchester has been reported missing.

Earnest stands around 5′7″, weighs about 170-200 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde/brown hair.

The Manchester Police Department wrote on Facebook that Earnest’s “family is concerned about his well-being.”

Anyone with any information on Earnest’s location is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

