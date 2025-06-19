Local

Have you seen him? Manchester police asking for public help in search for missing man

By Boston 25 News Staff
Have you seen him? Manchester police asking for public help in search for missing man (Manchester Police Department)
By Boston 25 News Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

24-year-old Cody Earnest of Manchester has been reported missing.

Earnest stands around 5′7″, weighs about 170-200 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde/brown hair.

The Manchester Police Department wrote on Facebook that Earnest’s “family is concerned about his well-being.”

Anyone with any information on Earnest’s location is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read