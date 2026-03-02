Have a favorite school crossing guard? Here’s how to nominate them for a special honor in Mass.

BOSTON — Do you have a favorite school crossing guard?

You can now nominate them for Crossing Guard of the Year, an annual recognition ceremony organized through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The campaign recognizes the essential role crossing guards play in keeping students and families safe across Massachusetts, MassDOT officials said Monday.

“All crossing guards play a vital role in keeping students and families safe across the Commonwealth, and while this contest provides an opportunity for the public to recognize those who serve their own communities with dedication every day, know that all are invaluable and we thank them for their service ,” Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said in a statement.

The campaign begins with a Crossing Guard of the Year nomination period, followed by Crossing Guard Appreciation Day on March 25, and will culminate with the announcement of the 2026 Crossing Guard of the Year award winners.

The nomination period will close at 5 p.m. on March 25.

Award recipients will be recognized at the Annual Safe Routes to School Awards Ceremony in June.

Last year, the Safe Routes to School program received an “overwhelming” number of nominations, officials said, resulting in multiple honorees at the 2025 annual awards ceremony.

Jill Boyd of Braintree, Soleil Hanger of Pittsfield, and Lie-Mei Ho of Newton received the Crossing Guard Champion Award last year. Bridget and Gerry Buckley of Boston received the Honorable Mention Award, and Gina Hayes of Malden was named Crossing Guard of the Year.

Schools must be Safe Routes to School partners for their Crossing Guards to be eligible. Previous award recipients are not eligible.

The number of nominations received does not impact a crossing guard’s chances of selection, officials said. Communities are encouraged to collaborate on thoughtful submissions.

The Safe Routes to School program currently serves more than 1,300 schools in over 285 communities statewide and provides resources, materials, and technical support to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety for students.

For more information and a nomination form, visit the Massachusetts Safe Routes to School website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group