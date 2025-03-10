Harvard University implements ‘temporary’ hiring freeze

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University officials on Monday announced a “temporary” hiring freeze.

In a letter to university staff on Harvard’s website, President Alan Garber and other school officials cited ”substantial financial uncertainties driven by rapidly shifting federal policies” facing universities across the nation.

“We need to prepare for a wide range of financial circumstances, and strategic adjustments will take time to identify and implement,” Garber said in the letter to colleagues dated Monday and co-signed by Provost John Manning, Executive Vice President Meredith Weenick, and Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer Ritu Kalra.

“Consequently, it is imperative to limit significant new long-term commitments that would increase our financial exposure and make further adjustments more disruptive,” Garber said. “Effective immediately, Harvard will implement a temporary pause on staff and faculty hiring across the University.”

Garber said that Harvard has developed contingency planning tools as part of its financial stewardship, “beginning with the experience of the Great Recession and honed by the impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.”

“In recent months, we have worked closely with Schools and administrative units to prepare for changes in the revenues that support our mission,” Garber said.

“As part of Fiscal Year 2026 budget planning, which is under way, we have asked Schools and units to identify strategic adjustments in their spending to build the long-term capacity needed to advance academic priorities at a time of uncertain revenues,” Garber said. “We are grateful to the faculty and staff at Schools and units across our campus who are working hard to make progress on this important undertaking.”

In the coming days, Garber said university officials “will work closely with the leadership of Harvard’s Schools and administrative units to help determine how to implement this guidance in extraordinary cases, such as positions essential to fulfilling the terms of gift- or grant-funded projects.”

“We are also asking the leadership of Schools and administrative units to scrutinize discretionary and non-salary spending, reassess the scope and timing of capital renewal projects, and conduct a rigorous review of any new multi-year commitments,” Garber said.

“Please keep in mind three important points: First, the hiring pause is temporary,” Garber said. “It is meant to preserve our financial flexibility until we better understand how changes in federal policy will take shape and can assess the scale of their impact.”

The hiring freeze will remain in effect for the current semester but officials “will revisit that decision as circumstances warrant,” Garber said.

