Harvard student organizations blame ‘Israeli regime’ for unfolding violence

BOSTON — Three dozen student organizations at Harvard signed a statement published online holding “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

Thousands in Israel have been killed or taken hostage in Saturday’s surprise attack by Hamas gunmen. Israel responded with massive airstrikes on Palestinian Gaza, which have killed hundreds more. President Biden said so far eleven American citizens have been killed in Israel.

The joint statement from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups, which as of Monday afternoon was signed by 35 organizations, including Amnesty International at Harvard.

“Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison,” the statement continued, noting that “Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years” through the systematic seizure of land, airstrikes and more, and referred to the current political situation as “apartheid.”

The statement also called on Harvard’s community to stop the “annihilation of Palestinians.”

The statement provoked an outpouring of criticism.

Congressman Seth Moulton issued the following statement in response to a letter authored by dozens of Harvard student groups blaming Israel for this weekend’s mass terror attack.

“Terrorism is never justified nor someone else’s fault. As hundreds of Israelis and others, including several Americans, remain kidnapped, injured, or dead, the 31 Harvard organizations that signed a letter holding Israel ‘entirely responsible’ for Hamas’ barbarous terrorism should be condemned, as should Harvard leadership for whom silence is complicity. I cannot recall a moment when I’ve been more embarrassed by my alma mater,” said Moulton.

He continued on to say, “You can stand up for Palestinian rights while condemning Hamas terrorists, just as you can fiercely criticize the extremist, anti-democratic actions of the Netanyahu government while supporting the nation of Israel’s right to defend itself from people, terrorist groups and states that want it wiped out of existence. In fact, engaging in this intellectually and morally honest debate is the best way to honor the millions of peace-loving Israelis and Palestinians who want a bright and prosperous future for their families, and who have regularly stood up to the extremists. In contrast, what’s happening at Harvard right now is intellectually weak and morally repugnant.”

ADL New England responded to the joint statement by Harvard student groups and said “blaming Israel for these acts of a foreign terrorist organization is despicable. Harvard must disavow or be seen as complicit in this antisemitism that should have no place on campus.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Harvard for a statement on this matter.

While waiting to hear back on our request to comment the University did release a statement on social media Monday night in regards to the war in the Middle East and all their community members it affects.

