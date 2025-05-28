Harvard President responds to Trump’s efforts to halt funding, ban international students

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The battle between Harvard University and President Donald Trump is intensifying, just as seniors are preparing to graduate.

Questions loom over whether international students will return next year and if the school will receive any funds from the federal government after the president announced yesterday that end all federal contracts with the school.

Today is Class Day—which is a day to celebrate the graduating class and Kareem Abdul Jabar is set to speak this afternoon. Tomorrow is not only commencement, but also the same day a federal judge will hear a case on the Trump administration’s attempt to block the school from accepting foreign students.

Harvard professors and students rallied in support of their international community Tuesday outside of campus. Harvard is suing the Trump administration, and they received a small win from a federal judge who paused the ban on international students. Meanwhile, the president has reportedly asked US embassies to stop interviews with international students needing visas.

That’s not the only threat the school is facing. Just yesterday, the Trump administration announced it plans to cancel all remaining federal contracts with Harvard totaling around $100 million—a total cutoff of federal funds.

Harvard University President Alan Garber was recently interviewed on NPR. While he agrees with the administration that Harvard needs to address the freedom of speech on campus, what is perplexing to him is how that relates to cutting off funding for research.

“They are paying to have that work done,” said Garber. “Shutting off that work does not help the country even as it punishes Harvard. And it is hard to see the link between that and say antisemitism.”

The Trump administration claims Harvard refuses to suppress what they call violent antisemitic demonstrations on campus. The administration has said Harvard can continue to host foreign students if it hands over all their records.

In Harvard’s lawsuit filed in federal court, the university said a potential ban on international students would impact more than 7,000 visa holders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

