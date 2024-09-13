‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ opens in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Calling all wizards-in-training, it’s a magical day in Cambridge as The Harry Potter Exhibition opens Friday in the city.

The Cambridge-Side Galleria was transformed into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The enchanting exhibition brings together an incredible collection of authentic movie props, costumes worn by the actors, and recreations of iconic scenes and settings to create a fully interactive journey for fans to explore.

“The exhibition is a series of interactive rooms where you can have fun and do games, but also earn house poitns for your house through this technology we have,” an exhibition worker said.

The exhibit will be open seven days a week through early January.

For more information and for tickets, visit the link here.

