‘Happy to see them go’: South Shore Park speed bumps removed after bikers’ concerns

HINGHAM, Mass. — After bikers shared their concerns over newly installed speed bumps, they were found paved off and flattened on Wednesday morning at Wompatuck State Park.

Boston 25 has spoken with bikers and bystanders this past week who said the speed bumps, implemented in the spring, have caused a string of cyclist accidents. They claim the speed bumps look like crosswalks, and have left bikers bloodied and sent to the hospital.

The Hingham Fire Union of Facebook also referenced recent incidents due to the speed bumps in the area.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation said on Monday, they were aware of the concerns and are assessing ways to make the park safer.

On Wednesday, Boston 25 crews discovered that the speed bumps had been uninstalled.

A DCR spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday, “To reduce speeding and improve safety at Wompatuck State Park, DCR recently installed speed bumps along Union Street. After continuing to evaluate the site, we are making additional safety adjustments, including new signage and improved traffic and speed control measures.”

Bikers and pedestrians were thrilled to see the change.

“A lot of people were happy to see them go,” said one at Wompatuck State Park.

Another added, “I’m actually really proud [the park] got rid of them so fast. That was impressive.”

Boston 25 has also reached out to DCR to confirm that they were the ones to remove the speed bumps. We also asked the state how much they cost and when they were put in. We are still waiting on that information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group