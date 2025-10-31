Happening this weekend: Waterfire, Floating Lantern Festival, Great Pumpkin Smash

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We have a few fun ideas!

🔥 WaterFire Providence

📍 Location: Waterplace Park to South Main Street Park, Providence, RI

🕔 Time: Saturday at sunset (~5:40 PM)

💵 Cost: Free. Experience the magic of over 80 bonfires lit on the water, accompanied by music and a vibrant atmosphere. A perfect evening event for early sleepers.

👉 Event Details

🎈 Floating Lantern Festival – Lynn

📍 Location: Goldfish Pond, Lafayette Park, Lynn, MA

🕓 Time: Saturday, 4 PM – 7 PM

💵 Cost: Free. Create and decorate paper lanterns with your family, then set them afloat at sunset. Enjoy hot chocolate, live music, and games.

👉 Event Details

🎃 The Great Pumpkin Smash – Lincoln

📍 Location: Codman Community Farms, Lincoln, MA

🕙 Time: Sunday, 10 AM – 2 PM

💵 Cost: Free. Don’t toss your old jack-o’-lantern—smash it! Feed it to farm animals, enjoy treats, and learn about composting. Be sure to remove decorations and skip painted pumpkins.

👉 Event Details

No matter where you go, have a blast this weekend!

