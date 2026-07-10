Happening this weekend: Tall Ships, Beverly summer concert series, and some Cape League Baseball

Massachusetts — The weekend is here! And if you’re looking for something to do, here are a few suggestions for you.

Sail Boston:

The 4th of July is over, but the next wave of America’s 250th birthday celebration is happening this weekend as the tall ships arrive in Boston. The parade of sail happens from 9 AM to 4 PM this Saturday, with the ships entering the harbor and turning near the Charlestown Navy Yard. Once they dock, you’ll be able to board the ships for free through Wednesday to see them up close. You can also stop by the Sail Boston festival on Northern Ave. Fireworks happen this Saturday at 9:15 PM just off of Fan Pier. Check the website for the Sail Boston schedule and boat locations.

Beverly Summer Concert Series:

To enjoy some free live music outdoors, head to Lynch Park in Beverly this Sunday, July 12th, where the summer concert series is back. You can rock with the group Ask Alice from 6 to 8 PM. After the music, you can stick around to see the movie “Unstoppable”, playing in the park from 8:30 to 10:30 PM.

Cape Cod League Baseball:

For more free fun in a different type of park, we’re about halfway through the Cape Cod Baseball League season! This is your chance to see some great collegiate baseball. Games are happening across the Cape all weekend, beginning anytime between 4:30 and 7pm. Check the schedule to find a game near you.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

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