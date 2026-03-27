Happening this weekend: Ringling Bros. in Boston, Melrose Family Concert, Foxboro Easter Egg Hunt

The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for fun activities around Massachusetts, there are plenty of options for families and audiences of all ages.

Here are a few events happening this weekend:

🎪 Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus — Boston

Calling all fans of the greatest show on Earth. The Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus is performing at Agganis Arena this weekend and runs through April 5.

The production features dazzling performances, high‑energy acts, and multiple showtimes to choose from. Tickets are required for everyone ages 2 and up.

🔗 Learn more and get tickets

🎶 Family Concert — Melrose

If you want to introduce kids to live music without heading into Boston, the Melrose Symphony Orchestra is hosting a special 35‑minute family concert on Sunday, March 29, at Memorial Hall in Melrose.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. and features music from favorites like Star Wars and Wicked. Tickets are $10 each.

Families are encouraged to arrive early, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., children can take part in an Instrument Petting Zoo, giving them a chance to explore orchestral instruments up close.

🔗 More details

🐰 Easter Egg Hunt — Foxboro

If you’re in the Foxboro area, grab your Easter baskets and head to Foxboro Common this Saturday.

The Foxboro Jaycees are hosting a free Easter egg hunt beginning promptly at 11 a.m. There will be three age‑specific hunts for:

Ages 1–3

Ages 4–5

Ages 6–8

The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for photos.

🔗 Event information

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