BOSTON — Hanscom Federal Credit Union participated in Boston’s Veterans Day Parade today, honoring veterans and military families while raising awareness about food insecurity.

The credit union joined hundreds of participants and spectators in the annual event, emphasizing its commitment to supporting military families and addressing the challenges they face.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union marches in Boston Veterans Day Parade (Regan Communications)

“It’s always a privilege to stand beside our veterans and their families to express our gratitude,” said Peter Rice, President and CEO of Hanscom Federal Credit Union.

Following the parade, Hanscom Federal Credit Union hosted an open house at its WealthTrek branch at 1 Center Plaza, where parade participants, employees, and members gathered and shared stories.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union has a long-standing tradition of serving the military community, with roots on Hanscom Air Force Base.

The credit union focuses on improving the financial wellness of its members through education, resources, and financial empowerment programs.

