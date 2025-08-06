Rebuilt and reimagined: Holyoke Veterans Home gets full federal approval

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A major step forward for the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Holyoke.

The facility has now received full certification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) — meaning it’s in compliance with all federal standards for long-term care facilities.

State officials say this milestone follows years of work to rebuild trust and improve care at the former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

In 2020, 84 veterans died after contracting COVID-19 in the facility — one of the deadliest outbreaks in a state-run facility during the pandemic.

In May, 25 Investigates gave you exclusive access inside the current facility and the behind-the-scenes work to build a brand-new home.

There have been other achievements. Back in 2020, the Soldiers’ Home was still using paper charts. Today, all medical records are digital. Last year, the facility was licensed by the state Department of Public Health, allowing for state inspections. And in a recent Veterans Affairs survey, the home was found to have zero deficiencies across dozens of categories.

“It’s important to note that this caps really a historic turnaround at both homes [Holyoke and Chelsea] which were devastated under COVID-19,” said Massachusetts Veterans Services Secretary Jon Santiago.

Santiago spoke with Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh about the progress.

“It’s a promise that we are keeping to our veterans and their families that the care and quality of services that you will be having at Holyoke or Chelsea is of standard. And, it’s a commitment to our work for veterans,” Santiago said.

Santiago said the home in Holyoke is now outperforming many other facilities in the state.

The new Massachusetts Veterans Home at Holyoke is currently under construction. It’s a $482 million project, part of the state’s broader push to modernize and improve care for veterans. It’s set to open in late 2026.

