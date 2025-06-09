Officer rescues baby fawn from Ludlow roadway, helps reunite it with mother

LUDLOW, Mass. — A Ludlow Police officer helped a baby deer reunite with its mother overnight Sunday.

Officials say Officer Blair located the fawn lying in the road on Chapin Street while out on patrol.

Concerned for the deer’s safety, he contacted the animal control officer.

After determining the fawn was only a few days old, Animal Control spotted the mother deer on the other side of a six-foot fence the baby couldn’t cross.

Officer Blair and the animal control officer safely picked the fawn up with a blanket and returned the baby to it’s mother.

Both mom and baby safely walked off together.

Officer Blair was initially concerned that human contact would cause the mother to reject the fawn, although Animal Control says that is a common myth.

“Thank you, Officer Blair and Animal Control, for your quick thinking and compassion!" police wrote in a social media post.

