Halloween Horrors: Keep Your Kids Safe!

MASS. — Halloween is a festive holiday for most but it can also be dangerous if you aren’t careful. Each year, about 3,200 people go to the emergency room on Halloween for injuries. So how can you stay safe?

Ghost, goblins and … car accidents! Halloween can be downright deadly if you’re not careful. Children are twice as likely to be killed in pedestrian accidents, often related to drunk driving.

But the biggest risk for many families is what’s inside the candy bag.

“If you are going to put something in your mouth, make sure it’s in a package that once you open, you cannot reseal again,” said Gabrielle Tafur, RD, Dietitian.

Dietitian and mom Gabrielle Tafur says to watch for red flags like sticky wrappers, discoloration, or candy that just looks off. Also, one study found severe peanut reactions jump 85 percent on Halloween, and certain candies with artificial dyes or ingredients can be toxic.

“I think for parents, the artificial dyes are a really scary topic just because it’s so unknown,” said Tafur.

California recently moved to ban red dye three, found in candy corn, PEZ, and some gummy worms, after studies linked it to behavior issues in kids.

Costumes can be more dangerous than you think, too. Burn injuries spike 43 percent on October 31st, often caused by flammable costume materials. In a firefighter test, a common polyester costume ignited in just six seconds. So, be sure to check the labels to make sure they are flame-resistant.

When it comes to candy, Tafur says chocolate is usually a safer choice and is less likely to contain synthetic dyes. Also, be careful when you decorate. Twenty-five percent of ER visits on Halloween are related to people falling while setting up decorations. And decorations can increase the risk of fires, especially pumpkins that have been carved with candles inside. Switch out candles for battery powered lights, they’re safer for kids, pets, and your porch.

