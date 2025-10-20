Guenther scores in third period as Mammoth beat Bruins 3-2 for third straight victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Utah Mammoth beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Sunday night.

Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller also scored and Nick Schmaltz had two assists to help the Mammoth win their third straight — all at home — and fourth in five games overall. Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 shots to earn the win in his second career start for Utah.

David Pastrnak scored twice for Boston and Joonas Korpisaio had 24 saves. The Bruins finished 0-3 on their Western Conference road trip and lost their fourth straight overall. Boston has allowed 17 goals over the last four games.

Utah struck first with Cooley’s power-play goal at 4:20 of the first. Schmaltz — who had a hat trick on Friday night — deflected the puck off Cooley’s back, and it ricocheted into the net.

Pastrnak countered with his own power-play goal to level it with 5:22 left in the period. His wrist shot at the 5:46 of the second gave Boston a 2-1 lead.

Schmaltz picked up his second assist on Keller’s equalizer late in the second. He attacked Korpisalo’s left side and then sent the puck over to Keller on the opposite side and Keller quickly snapped in an easy goal from close range.

Guenther helped Utah go back in front with 9:23 left after one-timing a slap shot from long distance, picking up his second game-winner of the season and 16th of his NHL career.

Up next

Bruins: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Mammoth: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

