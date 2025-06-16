Guatemalan national in Mass. convicted of human smuggling admits to having fake immigration papers

BOSTON — A Guatemalan national with a criminal record spanning the U.S. including a conviction for human smuggling and who has been deported four times has admitted to having fake immigration documents while living in Massachusetts.

Jose Martinez-Lopez, also known as “Amalio Mendez-Molina,” 33, who is living illegally in West Springfield, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield to one count each of possession of a forged immigration document and unlawful reentry of a deported alien, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Aug. 20. Martinez-Lopez, who was arrested in March, pleaded guilty on Friday.

Prior to his guilty plea, Martinez-Lopez reentered the U.S. unlawfully four times, was previously convicted in Arizona of human smuggling, was charged in Illinois with domestic battery/bodily harm, and was twice charged with assault on a police officer in Massachusetts.

On March 10, Martinez-Lopez was arrested in West Springfield for assault and battery on a police officer, which led to his apprehension by immigration authorities.

At the time of the arrest, Martinez-Lopez possessed a forged permanent resident card in the name of “Amalio Mendez-Molina,” Foley said.

On March 11, Martinez-Lopez admitted to immigration authorities that he was in the U.S. unlawfully and that he had re-entered the country illegally in 2021, Foley said.

Martinez-Lopez has been in and out of the United States for several years, federal authorities said.

On Aug. 28, 2009, Martinez-Lopez was removed from the U.S. to Guatemala after he entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown prior date.

Sometime after his removal, Martinez-Lopez unlawfully reentered the U.S. He was subsequently deported again on May 10, 2011.

After his deportation, Martinez-Lopez re-entered the U.S. illegally for a third time.

On Aug. 8, 2011, he was found guilty in Phoenix, Arizona of human smuggling conspiracy and sentenced to a one-year probationary period.

On Aug. 23, 2011, Martinez-Lopez was again removed from the U.S.

Sometime after his removal, Martinez-Lopez re-entered the U.S. illegally for a fourth time.

On Nov. 25, 2022 and June 17, 2023, Martinez-Lopez was twice arrested in Cook County, Illinois for domestic battery/bodily harm.

Both times, immigration authorities lodged detainers, but Martinez-Lopez was released from state court custody before any removal action could be taken, Foley said

For the charge of possession of a forged immigration document, Martinez-Lopez faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of unlawful reentry of a deported alien, Martinez-Lopez faces a sentence of up to two years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

He is subject to deportation after completing any sentence he receives.

