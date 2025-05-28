Grief counselors at NH middle school after student dies in crash with stolen delivery vehicle

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Grief councilors are being made available at a New Hampshire middle school after a boy was killed and a girl was seriously injured after police said they crashed a car they stole from a delivery driver.

The youths have not been identified. Manchester School District Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel on Wednesday confirmed one of the students, the boy who died, was a student in the school district.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, and our thoughts are with those impacted by this motor vehicle accident,” Chmiel said in a statement.

Chmiel said additional resources are being made available at the Southside Middle School in Manchester.

“In addition to our school based counseling teams, we have brought in additional community resources and grief counselors that will be available at the school,” Chmiel said.

“We encourage parents and students to reach out to a member of the Southside team if you have any questions or would like to access these resources,” said Chmiel, who also provided additional resources about grief on the school’s website.

Early Wednesday morning, around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the area of 5 Clifford Ave., police said.

The victim, a food delivery driver, told officers he had briefly left his 2014 Toyota Corolla unattended. When he returned, the vehicle was gone.

About an hour later, officers spotted the Corolla in the area of Kenberma Street. The Corolla was traveling without headlights on. When police activated emergency lights and sirens, the driver behind the wheel drove away quickly.

Police pursued the Corolla and continued onto the highway, but stopped the chase after losing sight of the vehicle.

Around 2 a.m., state police found the car in the area of Route 101 westbound at the Kilton Road off-ramp in Bedford, where it had crashed.

The male driver, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A female passenger, also a juvenile, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries, Bedford police said. Her condition was not known on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

