Green Tea Pale Ale: New Samuel Adams brew marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

BOSTON — The City of Boston is preparing to mark 250 years since the historic Boston Tea Party on December 16 with a series of special events.

In advance of the celebration, the makers of Samuel Adams beer is our with a tribute of its own.

Green Tea Pale Ale is now on tap exclusively at the Sam Adams brewery in Jamaica Plain and the Samuel Adams Downtown Tap Room.

Boston Beer Company founder Jim Koch unveiled the new brew on Tuesday.

The pale ale is brewed with Singhlo Green Tea, which Boston Beer says is a strain thrown overboard during the Boston Tea Party and features notes of chestnuts and fresh autumn leaves.

Samuel Adams was critical in convincing people to join the Sons of Liberty. who are heralded as the “masterminds” of the Boston Tea Party.

Boston’s celebration of the Boston Tea Party has been a year long event, and will culminate on December 16th with a reenactment during events that will play out in 4-parts across the City of Boston at several historic locations. including Faneuil Hall, the Old South Meeting House, Downtown Crossing, Griffin’s Wharf and Boston Harbor.

