“A greedy, serial fraudster”: Former Keene women sentenced to prison after embezzling near $500,000

CONCORD, Mass. — A former Keene woman was sentenced to prison yesterday, November 12, after she was caught embezzling nearly $500,000 from her former employer.

Stephanie Pratt, 39, was sentenced to spend 30 months in prison, following 3 years of supervised release. Pratt pleaded guilty to wire fraud back on August 6.

Pratt, an office administrator for a New Hampshire-based company, had full access to the company’s finances, bank accounts, and credit cards. For 6½ years, Pratt stole a total of $492,325.34.

U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young stated that Pratt used some of the money to purchase “lavish tickets” to see Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough. Young also called her “bold” as Pratt began stealing from the company just 6 months removed from a prior prison sentence for embezzling $10,000 from her previous job.

“Stephanie Pratt is a greedy, serial fraudster who is being sent to prison for defrauding her employer and siphoning almost half a million dollars to live well beyond her means,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Today’s sentence holds Ms. Pratt responsible for her clear disdain for the law and shows how the FBI will not hesitate to go after those who victimize others for their own financial gain.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group