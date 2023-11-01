Man indicted on rape charge for allegedly attacking woman at Sandwich restaurant

SANDWICH, Mass. — A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside the bathroom of a Sandwich restaurant over the summer.

Elie Jammal, 71, of Concord, Massachusetts, was indicted on the charges of rape, and two counts of assault and battery of a person over the age of 14 on Friday by a Barnstable Grand Jury.

On July 19, a 20-year-old woman was at a restaurant in Sandwich with her family when she left to use the restroom. In the restroom hallway, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office says the victim encountered Jammal, who then commented on her beauty and pushed her up against the wall. Jammal allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in the hallway and demanded she put her cell phone number in his phone.

Officials say the victim escaped into the women’s bathroom but Jammal followed her inside and sexually assaulted her again. He then left the restroom and the victim tried calling for help on her smartwatch.

A family friend of the victim went to check on the victim in the bathroom because of how long she’d been gone for and reportedly found the victim hiding in the bathroom stall, incredibly upset.

The victim’s mother and another family friend confronted Jammal outside the restaurant where he claimed the victim came onto him, according to authorities.

Jammal left the scene before police arrived.

He will be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court at a later date.

The case is being investigated by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office as well as the Sandwich Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group