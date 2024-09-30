Grandson beat grandmother to death with hammer inside New Hampshire home, AG says

EASTON, N.H. — A young man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say he beat his grandmother to death with a hammer inside a home in New Hampshire.

Joshua Lanchester, 23, is charged with second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of 76-year-old Cynthia Lanchester, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall.

Troopers responding to a 911 call for a medical emergency at 44 North Peak Drive in the Grafton County town of Easton just before noon on Saturday found Cynthia Lanchester dead on the ground suffering from a blunt force trauma wound caused by a hammer, Formella and Hall said.

Troopers also found the victim’s grandson at the scene and took him into custody on Saturday evening.

Associate Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Abigail Alexander later determined that Cynthia Lanchester’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and her manner of death homicide.

Joshua Lanchester is being held without bail pending his expected arraignment on Monday in Littleton District Court.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what led up to Cynthia Lanchester’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

