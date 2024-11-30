Grand Kyiv Ballet performing ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Snow Queen’ in Boston, raising funds for war recovery

BOSTON — A traveling ballet company IS stopping in Boston this weekend to perform the “Nutcracker” and “Snow Queen,” a rendition of the story from the Disney Movie “Frozen.” The group is trying to preserve their home country’s Ukranian culture while they’re at war.

This time of year, the Nutcracker and other ballet performances are at the top of mind for audiences, but for the dancers of the Grand Kyiv Ballet, it’s an opportunity to share their culture and history.

“We are made up of Ukrainian dancers and we are helping preserve, Ukrainian art and culture dance, which is important to Ukraine,” said Zack Tidswell, a soloist for the group. “Especially against a regime and a ruler that is trying to eradicate Ukrainian culture.”

For premier dancer Anna Stoianova, this is a chance to show that the costumes and choreography of Ukrainian performers are so important to the Kyiv-born dancer who has been forced to flee her home country.

“When the war started, I lived in France and then I never went back,” Stoianova said.

Ukrainian ballet is known for its vibrance and energy. Something that Tidswell says draws the audience in.

“It’s more enjoyable and really catches the eye of the audience,” he said.

Proceeds from the shows in Boston and across the country are going back directly to rebuilding the Ballet Company’s home studio in Kyiv, which has been destroyed in the war with Russia.

“It’s important because in Ukraine, we have a lot of good young dancers and we just want them to grow up with professional teachers,” Stoianova added.

The group’s next stop is New York City.

