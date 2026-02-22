Governor Maura Healey declares state of emergency as nor’easter approaches Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Governor Maura Healey has issued a state of emergency and has activated the National Guard ahead of Monday’s nor’easter.

“This is a serious storm,” said Healey. “This is one to take seriously."

According to the state’s website, the last state of emergency was issued in September of 2023 for Hurricane Lee.

Healey has also issued a work from home day for state employees, and encouraged employers to let their employees stay home if possible.

A commercial vehicle restriction is in place at 5 p.m., according to Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, and non-emergency vehicles should stay off the roads if you do not need to travel to give the plows enough room to work.

Restrictions include box trucks, tractor trailer, tandem, and special permit trucks.

All road tests scheduled by the RMV Vare cancelled. Travelers are encouraged to check the status of their flights and trains, which most likely have already been cancelled.

Emergency schedules will be in place for the commuter rail and MBTA. This is weekend level service, you can use MBTA.com for the latest service updates. The Mattapan High Speed Line will be operating.

All ferry routes out of Boston will be suspended due to the wind gusts.

Utility companies, like National Grid and Eversource, are ready and prepared to go.

There are pre-staged crews on the Cape and Nantucket, which is expected to receive the greatest impact.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group