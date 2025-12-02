Governor Healey unveils new high school graduation framework for Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey announced plans to overhaul high school graduation requirements across Massachusetts, moving away from the long-standing MCAS testing mandate.

The new framework comes after voters decided to eliminate the standardized MCAS test as a graduation requirement. Healey says the goal is to “reimagine high school in Massachusetts” and make diplomas more meaningful.

“We’re moving away from high stakes to high expectations, and seizing this moment, this opportunity to reach all of our students,” Healey said.

Under the proposal, students will no longer need to pass a single test to graduate. Instead, the state will introduce end-of-course assessments tied to subjects students actually study, along with other benchmarks designed to prepare them for life after high school.

Healey highlighted options like capstone projects or portfolio work to showcase skills beyond traditional exams.

“Tests are only one way to demonstrate what you’ve learned,” she said.

Parents welcomed the changes but emphasized the need for clear standards.

“We want to know how our students are growing,” said Steven Castello, a parent. “Are my kids being taught that subject matter?”

Others stressed relevance.

“They have to work out what is actually relevant to the curriculum and to succeeding in life,” said Melodi Greene.

State leaders say that’s the ultimate goal: better preparing students for careers and success.

“Today is about making sure they leave with what they deserve — to be set up for success,” Healey added.

The framework is still in draft form. Over the next six months, the state’s Graduation Council will gather feedback and determine which courses will include assessments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

