Governor Healey announces more than $24 million to boost Mass. workforce and talent development

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced today that it will put more than $24 million towards supporting Massachusetts industries through the Workforce Investment Trust Fund (WITF) in 2027.

Administered by the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED), the investments will be deployed in partnership with the Workforce Skills Cabinet, the Executive Offices of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD), Education and Health and Human Services.

“Massachusetts’ greatest competitive advantage has always been our people,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These investments will help more residents access the skills, training and opportunities they need to succeed while ensuring employers have the talented workforce they need to grow, innovate and create jobs here in Massachusetts.”

WITF, created by the Legislature, leverages revenue made from sports betting for targeted workforce training initiatives across the state. These programs especially focus on low-income communities and youth.

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“Creating opportunity means making sure every resident can see a pathway to a rewarding career,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These investments strengthen partnerships between employers, educators and community organizations to prepare workers for today’s economy while building the workforce our businesses will need tomorrow.”

There are three strategic priorities listed by WITF for the 2027 fiscal year.

Attracting and retaining talent in key industries: funding will expand employer-connected workforce programs. Opening career pathways for all: investments will support apprenticeships, community-based workforce organizations, training initiatives and more. Supporting global talent: initiatives will help employers recruit and retain international talent.

“Massachusetts’ economic success depends on our ability to develop, attract and retain world-class talent,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “By supporting employer-driven training, internships, apprenticeships and career pathways, we’re building a stronger workforce and a more competitive economy.”

The investments from WITF focus not only on maintaining strong international talent in Massachusetts, but by also building paths for current residents to advance their careers.

“The Legislature built the Workforce Investment Trust Fund because we believe every Massachusetts resident deserves a real pathway to a well-paying job, and our employers deserve a workforce that enables their businesses to grow,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland).

The Healey-Driscoll Administration says that the funds distributed by WITF will collectively expand employer-connected trainings and programs that prepare Massachusetts residents for in-demand industries. Additionally, these initiatives will help employers recruit, train and retain workers.

Grant recipients and award amounts are set to be announced in 2027.

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