Gov. Healey signs Ollie’s law, aims to protect pets in kennels and daycares.

BOSTON — After three years, Ollie’s Law, aiming to protect dogs in Kennels, was officially passed into Massachusetts Law Thursday.

The legislation creates universal safety standards for kennels and pet daycares in the state.

The bill is named after a labradoodle named Ollie.

He died after several dogs mauled him at a doggie daycare in East Longmeadow back in 2020.

Ollie’s Law requires all kennels and pet daycares to be licensed by the state, and requires them to meet minimum staffing levels.

Ollie’s law was first filed in 2021.

A whole pack of dogs was on hand when Healey officially put pen (and paw) to paper.

