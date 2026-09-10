Gov. Healey announces expanded access to shellfish harvesting in Plum Island Sound

Gov. Maura Healey announced that, after extensive testing, access to shellfish harvesting in Plum Island Sound will be expanded.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries found significant improvements in water quality.

Improved water quality will cut rainfall closures by more than half in most of Plum Island Sound, giving shellfishers up to 72 additional harvesting days each year.

“Shellfishing is part of the identity and economy of the North Shore, supporting families, small businesses and working waterfronts,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “This is exactly the kind of progress we want to see – cleaner water creating more opportunity for the people who depend on it.

Historically, the areas in Plum Island Sound have been closed to harvesting for an average of 130 days each year due to rainfall.

Under the updated requirements, most shellfish beds will remain open when the area receives less than one inch of rain. Closures following heavier rainfall will also be shortened.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, shellfish can accumulate contaminants from the environment, which can be hazardous to public health.

During heavy rain, stormwater can carry pollution from roads, parking lots, and buildings into waterways, creating potential public health risks.

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