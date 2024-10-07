‘Going to be a bloodbath’: California man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Mass. companies, feds say

BOSTON — A California man is facing federal charges after authorities said he threatened to “shoot up” Massachusetts-based companies with an AK-47 in a series of violent voicemails.

Daniel Nguyen, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged in federal court in San Francisco with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

From January 2024 through February 2024, Nguyen made a series of five phone calls to companies based in Massachusetts and left voicemails, threatening office shootings, according to the charging documents.

In the voicemails, Nguyen allegedly said the employees were “all going to be [expletive] dead” and that it was “going to be a [expletive] bloodbath.”

The charging documents also allege that Nguyen made race-based threats against individuals in Nevada and California, stating, “I will … shoot all you [expletive] [expletive]s dead and burn al[l] you [expletive] piece of [expletive] [expletive]s in the dump and ditches where all you [expletive]s belong...The only good [expletive] is a dead [expletive] that is shot and killed.”

The charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce calls for up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Nguyen will face a judge in Boston at a later date.

