Gloucester’s annual Greasy Pole competition concludes Sunday

Gloucester, Mass — Gloucester’s annual Greasy Pole contest, the highlight of St Peter’s Fiesta, is set to conclude Sunday after a weekend of slips, falls and glory.

Participants race down a 40-foot pole covered in grease off Pavilion Beach, aiming to grab a flag without tumbling into the cold sea below.

Once a contestant captures the flag, they then swim to the beach with all the other contestants. He is then lifted onto the shoulders of his fellow walkers and paraded around the town - often with an evergrowing procession of free drinks.

Winners are named on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The event has long attracted visitors from all over the country since 1927 and is sponsored by the Gloucester Italian-American fishing community.

