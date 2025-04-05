GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A home in Gloucester was severely damaged by an early morning fire Saturday.

The Gloucester Fire Department first thought they were responding to a brush fire on Rockholm Road but arrived to find a home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters immediately began to douse the roaring fire with water.

“Venting from a propane tank on the property significantly added to the heavy flames,” Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said.

The Gloucester Fire Department shared images of the home’s interior completely charred by the flames.

Smith says the residence was a seasonal home and had not yet been reopened for the spring/summer season.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Gloucester Fire and the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Gloucester summer home gutted by early morning fire

