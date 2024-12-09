Gingerbread houses for kids: People gather to raise money for at-risk children

BOSTON — Nearly 200 people gathered at the Mandarin Oriental to raise money for The Home for Little Wanderers, an organization that raises for children in the DCF.

Of the near 200 contestants were divided into 36 teams tasked to create the best house possible. The contestants will be judged on the categories of: Best Use of Candy, Most Festive, Best Landscape, and Most Creative.

All the homes were judged by The Home’s President and CEO Lesli Suggs as well as two residents from The Home’s Somerville Village, a therapeutic home that encourages post-secondary education for young women who are homeless or at-risk for homelessness.

“Every child deserves the comfort and safety of a home, but sadly, that isn’t a reality for many,” said Suggs. “The annual Gingerbread House Decorating Contest is a celebration of the sweet, joyful moments that all kids deserve. It’s also a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, embrace the holiday spirit, and give back to children in need. We’re delighted to bring this festive tradition back to spread cheer and give hope once again.”

Contestants had a blast, receiving visits from Santa, Boston Celtics dancers, beloved Disney and superhero’s.

