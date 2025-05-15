Massachusetts man pleads guilty to sex trafficking four female victims, US Attorney says

BOSTON — An Everett man pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of an indictment charging him with sex trafficking four separate female victims, the U.S. Attorney said.

Trevor Jones, 47, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Aug. 12.

Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2023. He was arrested on related state charges on March 23, 2023 and has remained in state custody since.

According to the charging documents, from at least 2016 until 2023, Jones ran a sex trafficking ring targeting victims who were suffering from substance use disorder.

As part of his sex trafficking ring, Jones provided his victims with controlled substances, including “heroin, fentanyl and cocaine to intensify their drug dependance and gain their compliance,” prosecutors said, while he prohibited his victims from getting those drugs from other sources.

Jones demanded “loyalty” and “dedication” from his victims, Foley said.

“He allegedly enforced his requirements by punishing victims with acts of violence, threats of violence and withholding controlled substance from drug-dependent victims,” prosecutors said.

As outlined in court, Jones beat one victim with a belt causing bruising throughout her body, prosecutors said.

When confronted with the injuries he caused, Jones told the victim that she “deserved the abuse,” prosecutors said.

Jones verbally abused another victim, and locked her out of the house, demanding to know where her “loyalty” was and berating her for not “contributing everything” she was making, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said another victim experienced degradation from Jones, with him telling her that she needed to “Make daddy proud” and scolding her for being “disobedient.”

For each charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, Jones faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

